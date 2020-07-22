Iran, Iraq; neighbors help one another in difficult times

Making use of the capacities of the neighboring states, particularly Iraq in west of the country, and planning for interaction to satisfy mutual interests are moves which have been taken by the 12th Government.

Recent visit of Zarif to Baghdad which was welcomed by the Iraqi officials and political parties is an indication of the right plan made by the Iranian government to boost relations with its neighbors.

Iran has always supported popular Iraqi government and well helped the western neighbor solve its problems.

Now, the two Governments can play more active role to foster economic cooperation.

So, the Iranian foreign minister flew to Baghdad on Sunday (July 19) to draw up better plan for relations for both nations.

At a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad , Zarif said that Iran attaches importance to it economic cooperation with Iraq.

He also said that the strong and stable Iraq with its constructive cooperation with all neighbors amounted to Iran's strength, peace and stability.

After Baghdad visit, Zarif tweeted that his talks with the Iraqi officials have been fruitful and constructive based on serving national interests of both countries and the region as well.

Iran's attitude towards Iraq has been welcomed by the Iraqi Government, while such an attitude can be a solution to ease the pressures, improve the economic ties and serve interests of both nations, the interests which seem the foreigners try not to be served.

Upon arrival of the Iraqi prime minister in Iran on Tuesday, talks were held more actively while the two sides concentrated on promoting economic cooperation to reach 20 billion dollars a year.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has promised to stand by the Iraqi nation and help the Iraqi government provide its people with health and medical equipment [as the world has been fighting against the deadly coronavirus since its outbreak in December 2019].

Rouhani also referred to his talks with al-Kadhimi, saying that Iraq as a strong Arab state can play a leading role in regional events.

The Iraqi prime minister said that he believes that regional cooperation will help de-escalation in the region.

Prime Minister al-Kadhimi said in Tehran that the Iraqi nation is keen and eager to have excellent relations based on non-interference in internal affairs with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking about the regional developments, the Iraqi prime minister said that illegitimate presence of the US in the region is the root cause of insecurity in Iraq and in the region.

In Tehran, the Iraqi prime minister held talks with top Iranian officials including Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

Shamkhani, in the meeting with al-Kadhimi, stressed the importance of cooperation among regional countries to make the US leave the region, the exit which will bring stability to the region.

When Ayatollah Khamenei received the Iraqi premier on Tuesday (July 21), he said that the interests, security, dignity, regional authority and the improvement of the situation in Iraq are the factors which are of most significance for Iran in its relations with Baghdad.

"Iran has never had and will never have any intention to meddle in Iraq's affairs. Iran seeks a dignified, independent Iraq with its territorial integrity and internal unity and cohesion protected," the Supreme Leader said in the meeting.

Al-Kadhimi, for his part, appreciated Iran for its help to Iraq, saying his country will never forget Tehran's support for Baghdad during the fight against Takfiri terrorists and Daesh (ISIS).

He stressed that Iraq and Iran enjoy deep long-lasting relations with religious and historical record.

It seems that Tehran and Baghdad will witness promotion of level of bilateral cooperation after the travel of the Iraqi prime minister to Iran.

Iran's western neighbor, Iraq, has great economic capacities which make cooperation with that country inevitable.

Iran's 12th government is well aware of such capacities and endeavors, on one hand, to make use of them, and on the other hand, to be a good neighbor to Iraq.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

