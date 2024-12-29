WHO chief says narrowly escaped death in Israeli attack on Yemen

"I was not sure actually I could survive because it was so close, a few meters from where we were," Ghebreyesus was quoted by Reuters as saying on Saturday.

"A slight deviation could have resulted in a direct hit," he added.

"There (was) no shelter at all. Nothing. So you're just exposed, just waiting for anything to happen," he noted.

"I'm worried about our world, where it's heading," Tedros added, urging world leaders to work together to end global conflicts, he stated.

"I have never ... as far as I can remember, seen the world really being in such a very dangerous state," he stressed.

Ghebreyesus said that he and colleagues saw missile fragments among the debris.

Israeli fighter jets bombed Sana'a International Airport on Thursday, December 26.

On Saturday, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen Julien Harneis, who was also present at the airport when it was hit by the Israeli attack, condemned the strike. He said that the airport is a civilian location, which is used by the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, and is crucial for delivering humanitarian aid to Yemen.

9376**4194