Yemen will not retreat from supporting Gaza: Ansarullah official

President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat said that regardless of the costs, Sana’a will not retreat from supporting the Gaza Strip, warning all Israeli settlers to immediately go to the shelter or leave the occupied Palestinian territories, because the Israeli regime will no longer be able to protect them.

According to Yemen’s Saba News Agency, Al-Mashat said that what is happening proves that the Yemeni Armed Forces’ attacks against the Israeli regime are painful and will continue.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, spokesperson of the Ansarullah movement, said in an interview with Al-Masirah TV that Yemen received requests from the United States through Oman, adding that what has changed is the U.S. stance, but the Yemenis’ position remains unchanged.

Abdul-Salam also said that the agreement with the U.S. solely applies to targeting American ships in exchange for halting aggression against Yemen, and it is unrelated to the ongoing operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces against the Israeli enemy.

CNN reported on Tuesday that following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of halting American attacks on Yemen, the U.S. military was ordered to stop attacks.

CNN quoted informed sources saying that U.S. President’s special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff has been working over the past week to establish a ceasefire with the Ansarullah.

The United Arab Emirates’ Al-Ain TV network reported that the Israeli regime was deeply shocked by Trump’s announcement of halting attacks on Yemen.

Israel’s Channel 12 news also reported that Tel Aviv was not informed in advance of Trump’s statement regarding a ceasefire with the Ansarullah, which caused discontent among Israeli officials.

