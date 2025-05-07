Leader emphasizes the role of religious scholars in shaping new Islamic civilization

Tehran, IRNA — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has emphasized the pivotal role of religious seminaries in spreading Islamic teachings and shaping a modern Islamic civilization.

In a message to a conference marking the centennial of the Qom Seminary’s reestablishment, Ayatollah Khamenei termed seminaries as centers of innovation, progress, and solutions for contemporary challenges.

He called on scholars to actively engage in promoting Islamic principles, highlighting the historical leadership of religious scholars in Iran and Iraq’s major reform movements over the last 150 years.

The seminary, as stated by Ayatollah Khamenei, is mainly responsible for articulating and promoting the tenets and culture of Islam and for fostering the development of a new Islamic society.

The Leader said that the ultimate goal of the Islamic Revolution is to build a civilization where science, technology, governance, and military power serve social justice, public welfare, and spiritual growth.

He urged seminaries to play an active role in shaping and promoting this vision, ensuring Islamic philosophy and jurisprudence contribute to modern society.

Elsewhere in his message, Ayatollah Khamenei praised senior clerics for their support of the Palestinian cause, describing their reactions as valuable historical documents.

