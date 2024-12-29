Hamas calls for sending international monitors to Gaza hospitals

The continued systematic targeting and destruction of all medical centers and hospitals by the criminal army of the Zionist occupation regime, the latest example of which was the burning and destruction of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, places a historical responsibility on the shoulders of the United Nations and the international community for failing to stop the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people, Hamas emphasized in a statement.

According to a report on Sunday morning by IRNA, citing the Palestine Information Center, in this statement, Hamas urged the United Nations and all relevant international institutions to take immediate action, based on their obligations within the framework of international humanitarian law, to protect the remaining hospitals and health centers in Gaza and provide them with medical equipment.

It continued by saying that “international observers to be sent to these centers to expose the Israeli regime’s lies and baseless claims that hospitals are being used by Hamas”.

Munir Al Barsh, the director of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, announced on Friday evening that Kamal Adwan Hospital had been set on fire resulting in the martyrdom of 50 Palestinians, including patients and medical staff.

“The Zionist occupying forces had completely surrounded the hospital and that the surgical wards, laboratory, facilities and maintenance, emergency room, and warehouses of the hospital had been completely set on fire”, he said.

Israel claimed the hospital was used by Hamas fighters, a claim that the regime often cites to carry out attacks on critical facilities in Gaza without providing any evidence to back up its claim, and Hamas has “categorically” denied such allegations.

The raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital comes amid a renewed Israeli ground offensive in northern Gaza, which began in October. Israel has imposed a siege on the area, severely curtailing deliveries of humanitarian aid to Palestinians there.

The WHO said it also documented “escalating restrictions on access and repeated attacks” on the health facility since early October.

“WHO calls for urgently ensuring that hospitals in North Gaza can be supported to become functional again,” the agency said in Saturday’s statement.

The Israeli genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continues for the fifteenth consecutive month, while the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant on charges of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and using hunger (starving the people of Gaza) as a weapon.

4399