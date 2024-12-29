Observatory group reports 14 assassinations in Syria in one day

According to a Sunday report by Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV, the Observatory revealed violations that have led to the assassinations of 14 Syrian citizens in and around the cities of Baniyas, Jableh, and Hama in the past 24 hours.

The Observatory called on the new military leadership to take control of the situation while emphasizing the necessity of limiting the supply of weapons to the ruling government.

It also stressed the need for inspections based on the directives of the military command of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), noting that there are groups that kidnap and kill citizens, warning that if these problems continue, a true catastrophe will occur in Syria.

There has been unrest in several Syrian cities in recent days amid the deteriorating security situation in the Arab country and after armed opposition groups ousted former president Bashar al-Assad and took control of the capital Damascus in early December.

4208**4261