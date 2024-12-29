Iran-EAEU trade up 20% in 9 months: Official

Lahouti said in an interview with the IRNA on Saturday that the value of Iran's exports to EAEU member countries had reached $1.5 billion in April-December.

Iran's imports from the bloc also rose to $1.6 billion, he added.

Previous reports had suggested that imports of goods and commodities from the EAEU to Iran had increased by 16% year on year in the first 10 months of 2024 while exports from Iran to the bloc had risen by 8% over the same period.

The figures showed that trade had nearly doubled since the implementation of a preferential trade agreement between the EAEU and Iran in 2018.

