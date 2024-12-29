Netanyahu diagnosed with cancer, says Israeli PM office

Dec 29, 2024, 5:37 AM
Tehran, IRNA- The Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that Benjamin Netanyahu has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery on Sunday.

According to the Palestinian news agency Samas, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that he underwent an examination at Hadassah Hospital and was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection caused by an enlarged benign prostate tumor.

Since then, the Prime Minister has received antibiotic treatment and the infection has disappeared, the statement said, adding that he will undergo prostate surgery.

It is his third health scare for the Zionist leader after hernia surgery in March, and having a pacemaker implanted in July after a medical incident.

Netanyahu the current leader of the Likud Party has been serving as the Zionist regime since 2022 after holding similar positions for 4 year terms before.  

He is the main architect of the genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip that has claimed nearly 46,000 lives, mostly women and children since October 7, 2023.

