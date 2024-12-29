Palestinian journalist killed by PA forces in occupied West Bank

Shaza, who studied journalism at Al-Quds University, was shot in the head late on Saturday during fighting between PA forces and resistance fighters, Palestinian media reported.

Her family said Shaza was attacked and shot dead by the PA security forces when she was leaving her home.

Reacting to the killing, the Committee of Political Prisoners’ Families in the West Bank issued a statement, strongly condemning PA forces for committing the “heinous crime.”

“This new crime reflects the continuous repressive and bloody approach taken by the PA security apparatus against our people, which is in disregard of their freedom and lives, and is in blatant violation of national and human values,” said the statement.

The committee urged human rights groups and activists to adopt a serious stance on what it described as repressive and bloody measures by the PA.

PA forces have in the past two weeks attacked the Jenin refugee camp, leading to clashes with resistance fighters there.

Palestinian people and resistance fighters have condemned the attacks, saying that the PA has turned into the Israeli regime’s executive arm in the occupied West Bank instead of defending the Palestinians.

