Syria’s embassy suspends services in Lebanon

The embassy announced on its Facebook page on Saturday that consular work was suspended “until further notice” at the order of the Syrian foreign ministry.

It came a day after two relatives of deposed Syrian president Bashar al-Assad were detained at the Beirut airport with allegedly forged passports.

Beirut also handed on Saturday over dozens of Syrians, including former Syrian army officers, to the new Syrian rulers after they were caught while allegedly illegally entering Lebanon.

According to the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 70 Syrians, including former army officers, were handed over by a Lebanese security delegation to the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham-run government in Damascus.

There has been unrest in several Syrian cities in recent days amid the deteriorating security situation in the Arab country and after armed opposition groups ousted Assad and took control of the capital Damascus in early December.

