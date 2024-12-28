Iran, China insist Middle East 'not a battleground' for outsiders

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Saturday. The two top diplomats reviewed progress in the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China and discussed the latest developments in the region.

“The Middle East belongs to its people, and it should not serve as a battleground for the interests of major powers. The future and destiny of Middle Eastern countries must be determined by their own peoples,” the two agreed, according to a readout of their discussions.

“The international community must respect the national sovereignty, security, stability, unity, and territorial integrity of Middle Eastern countries,” they added.

The path to stability and peace in the Middle East, the top diplomats noted, lies in pursuing political solutions based on international law and free from foreign interference.

On the issue of Palestine, Araghchi and Wang said the legal rights of Palestinians must be restored and the Israeli occupation must come to an end.

The immediate priority is to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, accompanied by the complete withdrawal of Israeli military forces and the supply of humanitarian aid, they said. They also stressed that the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon must be thoroughly implemented.

In Syria, the top diplomats called for serious efforts to combat extremism and terrorism, establish internal reconciliation, and dispatch humanitarian aid to the Syrian people.

