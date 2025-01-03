Iran condemns violence against people in US

In response to the journalists' questions, while emphasizing the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in condemning all forms and manifestations of terrorism anywhere and by any person, group or government, Baghaei condemned the terrorist attack by elements attributed to the ISIS with a car on a group of people in the US city of New Orleans, which led to the deaths and injuries of several people, and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

On Wednesday, an armed driver ran over a number of people who were celebrating the New Year in New Orleans, Louisiana, with a rented truck, and then opened fire.

2050