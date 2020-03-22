Envoy: Iran is to broaden economic ties with Iraq

"The border provinces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have an important role in broadening economic ties with Iraq, so Iran's embassy will always strive to promote economic relations and cooperation," said Iraj Masjedi on Sunday in a meeting with Kermanshah governor Houshang Bazvand.

In the meeting, Masjedi added that the two countries are determined to further develop economic, cultural and political ties and to the same reason they have named the two sides borders as borders of friendship.

The Iranian ambassador to Iraq expressed the hope that the Khosravi and Sumar border crossings in Kermanshah province would reopen and become more active after the situation returned to normal due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The governor of Kermanshah also praised the efforts of our embassy in Iraq which led to the opening of the Somar and Khosravi border crossings preparing grounds for expansion of trade exchange between the two sides.

Kermanshah's and Diyala's neighborhoods are potentially ready to expand economic and industrial ties," Bazvand said.

The meeting focused on ways to expand Kermanshah's trade and economic ties with Iraq, especially with Diyala, a neighboring province of Kermanshah.

