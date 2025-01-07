Palestinian resistance fighters conduct 17 anti-Israel operations in occupied West Bank

Tehran, IRNA - Palestinian resistance fighters have carried out 17 operations against Israel in the West Bank over the past 24 hours, media outlets have reported.

The Palestinian Center for Statistics and Information announced on Tuesday that Palestinian resistance fighters fired bullets and threw explosive materials at Zionist military forces in different districts of the occupied West Bank and al-Quds.

At least three Israeli troopers were killed and eight others were wounded in these fresh retaliatory operation carried out by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

6125**9417