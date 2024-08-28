Zionist regime kicks off massive military operation in West Bank

The Palestinian media cited the Zionist army radio about the Israeli incursion into Jenin and Tulkarem, the two West Bank cities that have witnessed several deadly crackdowns over the past couple of weeks.

The Hebrew-language newspaper Yediot Aharonot wrote that the Israeli military operation will last for several days and will be backed by the regime’s warplanes and helicopters.

Zionist Radio reported that the operation in the north of the occupied West Bank will be the biggest one since 2002.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 2 Palestinians were martyred and three others wounded by Israeli soldiers in the city of Jenin.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement in a statement on Wednesday morning condemned the massive attack of the Zionist forces on the West Bank.

Israel is seeking to transfer the weight of the conflict to the occupied West Bank by attacking the cities and camps, the group said, adding that the Zionist enemy is trying to impose new field realities with the aim of occupying and annexing more Palestinian land.

In the continuation of this statement, it is stated that the military campaign in the occupied West Bank is being carried out in the framework of the enemy's plans to have control over the city of al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The enemy is seeking to implement its sinister plans of Judaization, including the construction of a synagogue in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is a clear violation of all international laws and conventions, it added.

Since the onset of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, the Zionist regime has also intensified its deadly crackdown across the occupied territories.

On Monday, five young Palestinians were killed by regime forces during a raid on a refugee camp in the city of Tulkarm while another civilian was killed by Israeli settlers in the city of Bethlehem.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 651 people have been killed in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers across the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023.

4399