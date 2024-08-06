Aug 6, 2024, 1:34 PM
Five Palestinians martyred in anti-Zionist operations in Jenin

Tehran, IRNA – Five Palestinians have been martyred in an anti-Zionist operation in the Jenin area of the northern occupied West Bank of Quds, according to a report.

Shehab news agency reported on Tuesday that a Palestinian attacked Zionist soldiers with a cold weapon at the checkpoint center in the southern occupied West Bank city of al-Quds.

According to Israeli media, at least one Zionist soldier was wounded in the attack.

News outlets also reported that the Palestinian who carried out this operation was shot dead by Zionist soldiers.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that at least 5 Palestinians were martyred in the Israeli army’s attack on a vehicle in the Jenin area of the northern occupied West Bank of Quds.

