Israeli settler injured in car-ramming operation in Tel Aviv

According to Ma’an news agency, in this anti-Zionist operation that took place on Hashomer Street in the Bnei Brak area on Tuesday, a young Palestinian man ran over a 21-year-old Zionist settler with a car, who was immediately rushed to the Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli regime’s police announced that they had arrested one person in connection with the incident.

The Israeli police claimed that the attacker fled the scene but was arrested in a nearby underground parking lot after a pursuit by officers.

Resistance capable of striking enemy deep into occupied territories: Hamas

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas reacted to the incident, stressing that the car-ramming operation was an affirmation that the resistance continues and is capable of striking the enemy deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

Tuesday’s operation in the Bnei Brak area in eastern Tel Aviv is a natural response to the crimes and genocide of the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the plans to displace Palestinians from the West Bank, Hamas said in a statement.

It added that the operation is a decisive response to the extremist cabinet of the Zionist regime and its ministers, headed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who threaten to impose the regime’s rule over the West Bank and expand settlement construction in it.

The movement emphasized that the West Bank will remain a thorn in the side of the Zionist occupiers, and all their efforts to annex its lands and displace the residents of this area will fail.

Hamas called on the Palestinians to increase their confrontation with the Zionist occupiers and carry out powerful operations against them deep within the occupied Palestinian territories, and to ignite the conflict zones in the West Bank, al-Quds, and the 1948-occupied territories until the occupiers are expelled from the land and holy sites of Palestine.

