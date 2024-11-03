Nov 3, 2024, 9:26 AM
News ID: 85647728
ALI IZADI

Resistance fighters target Israeli positions in West Bank 445 times

Tehran, IRNA – Palestinian fighters attacked Israeli positions in the occupied West Bank 445 times in October, according to a Palestinian center.

In a report released on Sunday, the Palestinian Statistics and Information Center known as “Maati” said seven settlers were killed and 17 others injured during a shooting operation in Tel Aviv.

The most important attack by the resistance forces was carried out by Mohammed Misk and Al-Hamad al-Haimuni from Al-Khalil.

Two car-ramming operations as well as 45 operations of throwing explosives and two operations of disabling Zionist military vehicles were carried out during this period.

The report added that there have been 255 stone-throwing operations and direct confrontations with the Israeli forces, nine Molotov cocktail-throwing operations, and 14 operations against Zionists’ aggression throughout the West Bank.

ALI IZADI

