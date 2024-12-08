Dec 8, 2024, 9:33 AM
Four Zionists injured in anti-Israeli operation in Al-Khalil

Tehran, IRNA – Four people have been injured in an anti-Zionist operation in the south of Al-Khalil, located in the occupied West Bank.

The spokesman of the Zionist army said that car-ramming and shooting had taken place at the entrance of the Al-Fawar camp in the south of Al-Khalil, according to a report by the Alahed News on Sunday.

Israeli media sources said that a Zionist soldier had been injured during the operation and was transferred to Soroka Medical Center.

Meanwhile, al-Mayadeen said that one of those injured in the operation was in critical condition.

Palestinian fighters and youths in the occupied West Bank, occupied Quds and other areas have organized operations against the regime since the start of the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip in October last year.

