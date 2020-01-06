General Soleimani unforgettable friend, former Iraqi president says

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi late on Monday, he expressed regret over US crimes in assassinating General Soleimani, saying that he was greatly interested in the martyred commander.

Iran has a large number of capable figures such as Soleimani after whom other persons like him will appear in Iran, Masoum said.

Masjedi, for his part, stressed the need for boosting Iran-Iraq ties in all fields, saying that bilateral relations will improve further hereafter.

Over the past days, Iran's Embassy saw different Iraqi figures attended to express solidarity over martyrdom of Lieutenant Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis.

Soleimani's body was moved to Qom for a funeral late on Monday, before being transferred to his hometown Kerman in southeastern Iran for burial on Tuesday.

