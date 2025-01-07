Trump reaffirms support for 'Israeli crimes in Gaza'

Tehran, IRNA - The US President-elect has once again expressed his support for the Zionist regime’s ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

"The Israeli prisoners must be released, otherwise all hell will break loose," according to IRNA, Donald Trump threatened the Palestinian people during an interview with the American radio station "Salem" on Monday.

"I support Israel and this is clear to everyone. The Gaza war has lasted longer than anyone thought," he added.

Last month, Trump, using similar threats, demanded the release of Zionist captives from Gaza before his administration takes office on January 20, 2025, and said: "Free the Israeli prisoners now."

Let this message serve as a reminder that if Israeli prisoners are not released before January 20, the day I proudly assume the office of President of the United States of America, there will be hell in the Middle East, hawkish Trump then threatened.

The Palestinian resistance reacted by saying that threats will not influence its decisions and will only release Zionist captives within the framework of an agreement that guarantees the rights of the Palestinians and end of occupation of Gaza.

Trump, who is well known for his anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinians bigotry, had expressed his support for the Zionist regime and its crimes in the Gaza Strip even prior to winning his second term.

Last year, he strongly criticized anti-Zionist demonstrations on various American university and college campuses in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and criticized President Joe Biden's for not doing enough for Israel.

Trump, who in the past called Israel his home and the Zionist premier a true friend, has repeatedly expressed support for the regime ever since it launched a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

