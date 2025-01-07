Palestinian Authority crossed all red lines: Hamas, Fatah

Tehran, IRNA - The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, a Fatah-aligned coalition of Palestinian armed groups in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, have warned that the Palestinian Authority has crossed all red lines by killing innocent Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the two military wings of the resistance movements said in a joint press conference that the PA deprived the Jenin refugee camp of water, electricity, and education.

They also urged all Palestinians to fulfill their responsibilities in the face of the oppression by the PA and warned that such actions could bring the situation to an irreversible point with uncertain consequences, underlining that the current circumstances favor the Israeli regime.

The Palestinian Authority’s security forces have raided the Jenin camp, which led to clashes with resistance fighters, leading to the death of several civilians in recent months.

