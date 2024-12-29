Dec 29, 2024, 12:14 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85703904
T T
0 Persons

Tags

PA security forces target Jenin homes with RPGs

Dec 29, 2024, 12:14 PM
News ID: 85703904
PA security forces target Jenin homes with RPGs

Tehran, IRNA -- Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces have used rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) to target homes in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, as the PA continues its crackdown on resistance fighters there.

The PA forces have blocked entrances to Jenin for the past 24 consecutive days, Al-Araby al-Jadeed (The New Arab) reported on Sunday.

The Jenin refugee camp, located in the northern occupied West Bank, has been the scene of clashes between the PA security forces and resistance fighters, with reports saying the PA forces have turned the homes into military centers.

Palestinian groups have warned against the spread of violence from Jenin to other areas in the West Bank.

A spokesman for the Jenin Battalion, which is affiliated to Islamic Jihad’s (PIJ) military wing called the al-Quds Brigades, warned about the situation in Jenin, saying that it will become another Gaza if the violence continues.

1483**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .