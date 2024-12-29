PA security forces target Jenin homes with RPGs

The PA forces have blocked entrances to Jenin for the past 24 consecutive days, Al-Araby al-Jadeed (The New Arab) reported on Sunday.

The Jenin refugee camp, located in the northern occupied West Bank, has been the scene of clashes between the PA security forces and resistance fighters, with reports saying the PA forces have turned the homes into military centers.

Palestinian groups have warned against the spread of violence from Jenin to other areas in the West Bank.

A spokesman for the Jenin Battalion, which is affiliated to Islamic Jihad’s (PIJ) military wing called the al-Quds Brigades, warned about the situation in Jenin, saying that it will become another Gaza if the violence continues.

1483**4194