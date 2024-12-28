Resistance fighters clash with PA forces in occupied West Bank

According to the Al-Aqsa Voice, PA forces once again attacked resistance fighters in Jenin Camp on Friday.

It said that during the clashes, PA forces set fire to the house belonging to the Abu Al-Saman family next to the Al-Asir Mosque.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that several PA forces had been injured in clashes with the resistance fighters.

In recent days, PA security forces have attacked various areas of the occupied West Bank, including the Jenin camp, where the resistance fighters are based.

In a statement issued earlier this week, the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned the divisive remarks made by PA officials and their acts of aggression against resistance fighters in the occupied West Bank.

Hamas added that divisive remarks made by PA authorities can have serious negative effects on the social and national institutions controlled by the Palestinians.

It strongly condemned setting fire to the houses of people wanted by the Israeli regime in Jenin refugee camp and the use of weapons such as rockets against them, adding that such weapons should have been used by the resistance fighters to fight the aggressors.

9376**4261