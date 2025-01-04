Jan 4, 2025, 1:22 PM
Palestinian father, son killed by PA forces in Jenin

Tehran, IRNA - Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces have shot dead a Palestinian man and his son in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

According to Palestinian Safa News Agency, 43-year-old Mahmoud al-Jalqamousi and his 14-year-old son Qasem lost their lives on Friday as they stepped outside their home to fetch drinking water.

Mahmoud's daughter, Asma, was critically injured as well.

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine issued a statement, condemning the actions of Palestinian Authority (PA) forces, calling for an end to their attacks on Palestinian citizens and the siege of the Jenin camp.

The movement urged the PA to halt the bloodshed and respond to national demands for a stop to the security forces' assaults.

Recently, Palestinian Authority security forces have conducted raids in various areas of the West Bank, including Jenin camp, where resistance fighters have clashed with them, resulting in intense confrontations between the two sides.

The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has reacted as well, describing the PA attacks in Jenin as an all-out crime against Palestinians.

