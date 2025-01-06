PA hands over to Israel a person behind anti-regime op

Tehran, IRNA - Security personnel pf the Palestinian Authority (PA) have handed over to Israeli regime forces a girl who had carried out an anti-Zionist operation near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the Israeli media reported.

According to a report by Israeli Channel 14, the girl was detained by PA forces after she injured a Zionist woman with a knife in Deir Qaddis, west of Ramallah on Sunday.

The woman was attacked after a number of residents of Modi'in Illit, an Israeli settlement had entered the town of Deir Qaddis for car wash, the Israeli TV channel added.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, by describing the anti-Zionist operation by a Palestinian girl as heroic, strongly condemned the Palestinian Authority for handing over her to the Zionist forces.

“This shameful behavior [of the Palestinian Authority] indicates the so-called security coordination between the PA security apparatus and the Israeli occupation regime,” the Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

The resistance group also referred to the continuous attacks of the Zionist settlers against the Palestinian people as well as official incitement by the Israeli cabinet to destroy the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

The movement called on the Palestinian people, factions and groups to condemn the Palestinian Authority for its behavior and nexus with the regime.

The Palestinian Authority has been widely condemned for its recent raids on the Jenin refugee camp, resulting in fierce clashed with resistance fighters.

The events in Jenin camp began with the arrest of Ibrahim Tubasi and Imad Abu Al-Haija by the PA security forces last month. The Jenin Battalion captured some PA vehicles as bargaining chips in demanding their release.

Fighting between resistance fighters and PA forces are frequent in the cities in the northern part of the West Bank, especially Jenin and Tulkarm, coinciding with the ongoing invasions by the occupation forces, settler attacks and the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The PA security services are accused of arresting those wanted by the Israeli occupation, further complicating the situation in the occupied West Bank, which has witnessed a significant increase in attacks by the Israeli armed forces and settlers since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.

