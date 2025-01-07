Lebanese PM calls for setting Israeli troop withdrawal deadline

Tehran, IRNA - The Prime Minister of the Caretaker Government of Lebanon calls for a specific timetable for the complete withdrawal of Zionist forces from southern parts of the Arab country before the end of the 60-day period stipulated in the November ceasefire agreement.

According to a report on Tuesday morning by IRNA, citing the Lebanese National News Agency, Najib Mikati issued the call during a meeting with US special envoy for the Middle East, Amos Hochstein in Beirut.

During the meeting, they discussed and reviewed the stages the ceasefire between Lebanon and the Israeli regime have gone through since it took effect on November 27, 2024.

The Lebanese premier highlighted the ceasefire violation by the Zionist regime and once again emphasized the cessation of the continuous attacks on southern cities and the systematic destruction of homes and infrastructure as well as the violation of Lebanese airspace.

The continuation of these violations and talk about the Israeli regime's intention to extend the ceasefire is highly unacceptable, Mikati said, adding that and we hold the countries that supported the conclusion of the truce deal and the committee that is responsible for monitoring its implementation accountable for whatever happens.

Hochstein described his meeting with Mikati about the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities as constructive

On Monday morning, I went to Naqoura in southern Lebanon and chaired a meeting with General Jasper Jeffers, who heads the cease-fire mechanism in Lebanon, to ensure that the verification for the implementation of the ceasefire are proceeding smoothly, he underlined.

The US envoy expressed happiness over the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Naqoura, and said that “these withdrawals will continue until the Israeli army forces are completely withdrawn from Lebanon."

Asked whether the Israeli army would be out of Lebanon on January 26, he said: "The implementation of the ceasefire agreement began on November 27 and it was necessary to comply with all the provisions of the agreement, including the establishment of a mechanism that required a team "

Hochstein continued: "This took some time and we are establishing this process from scratch and its implementation did not happen as quickly as everyone expected, but it led to what we have achieved today, which is the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from one of the sectors, and this means a phased withdrawal with the deployment of the Lebanese army."

