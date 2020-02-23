Iraq able to defend itself in absence of foreigners: Iran's envoy

Addressing a ceremony commemorating Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Baqer al-Hakim and martyrs of resistance on Saturday, he reaffirmed Iran's support for Iraq's reconstruction, saying that the Iraqi people are able to control the situation in the absence of other parties, including the Americans.

Bloods of martyrs such as Sadr, Hakim, Soleimani and Al-Mohandes will reinforce resolve of the nations against the US arrogance, Masjedi said.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes were real companions in the fight against terrorism and today Iran is standing alongside Iraq in reconstruction era, Masjedi said.

He also reiterated that Iraq has offered many martyrs, including scholars and thinkers, and it does not need other sources to get rich.

The US bases wherever they exit are cause of evil and insecurity for the nation, he said.

The US sets up bases to plunder the countries' resources and wealth and undermine their security and its claim to be fighting terrorism is not true, as they themselves are responsible for creating and enhancing terrorism in the countries, Masjedi said.

