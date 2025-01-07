Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli regime’s military forces have raided several areas in the West Bank, killing two Palestinians in the cities of Tubas and Nablus.

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, a young man was killed in the city of Tubas, located in the northeastern West Bank, and a released war prisoner was shot in front of his home in Nablus, situated in northern al-Quds city.

At the same time, the regime’s military announced its forces bombarded an armed group in the town of Tammun, Tubas.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that their staff transferred the injured to a hospital, with one of the wounded in critical condition.

The Israeli occupying forces raided Tammun and broke into numerous houses, while the regime’s spy drones flew over the Tubas region.

Over the past 24 hours, Palestinian resistance fighters have conducted 17 operations against Israeli military forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank.

4208**9417