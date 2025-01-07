UNRWA chief says Israel sees no distinction in massacre in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said that اumanitarian workers have been regularly a target in Gaza and the Israeli regime sees no distinction in this regard.

"In Gaza, there is no distinction," Philippe Lazzarini wrote on his X account on Monday following the recent Israeli attack on the World Food Program (WFP) aid convoy in the Gaza Strip.

"Humanitarian workers, whoever they are, have been regularly a target," he added.

UNRWA warned Israel's blatant disregard cannot be the new norm, saying that humanitarian workers wherever they are should not be a target.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the World Food Programme Cindy McCain has reiterated, "We must have safe, secure access to continue delivering life-saving aid."

In the meantime, WFP in the Middle East & North Africa strongly condemned the horrifying incident on January 5, when a clearly marked WFP convoy was shot at by Israeli forces near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 45,805 people have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli invasion of Gaza in November 2023.

It also announced that the Israeli regime has killed 88 Palestinians and injured 208 others since yesterday.

9376**9417