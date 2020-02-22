Iran envoy: US bases in region benefiting no side

Speaking to Iraqi media 'Al Forat', Masjedi said Iran is after reducing tensions with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

He added that the recent trip made by the Emir of Qatar to Tehran had positive and constructive results.

Masjedi noted that Iran respects regional governments and nations.

He added that the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani affected the region and revealed the real terrorist nature of the US.

It also brought Iranian and Iraqi nations closer to each other, he reiterated.

Referring to the US' state terrorism, Masjedi said tensions between Iran and the US are political and the assassination of the Iranian commander made military option closer.

Iran's missile attack on the US bases in Iraq was a crushing response to defend itself and it did not aim to violate the sovereignty of Iraq, but it was a response to the US' aggression.

As Iraq's senior cleric accepted, Iran defends legal protest of Iraqi people but we oppose sabotage and aggression on diplomatic missions like Iran consulate in Najaf and Karbala.

Iran-Iraq enjoys strategic and strong ties and considers Iraq as a friend.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Masjedi wished success for Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi who was finally appointed on Saturday as the new prime minister by the Iraqi president.

Elaborating on the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel the US forces from Iraq, he said it would benefit the Americans since their intervention has caused chaos in the region.

"We are strictly against the US presence in the region," he said adding that "we do not dictate our demand" to any side.

