Iranian ambassador describes 'Deal of Century' as racist plot

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Iraj Masjedi stressed that the so-called "Deal of the Century" is an attempt to disregard the rights of regional nations aimed at strengthening the Zionist regime and weakening other nations, especially the Palestinian nation. The American goal is to bring the Palestinian issue, which is a central issue for the people of the region and the Muslim world, to the minor issues.

He noted that the United States seeks instability and unrest in the region; it will make every effort to foment strife, conflict and sedition among the countries and peoples of the region; the US government even humiliates its allies in the region and does not address them appropriately.

The Iranian ambassador to Iraq added that the so-called "Deal of the Century" is in opposition to the minimum rights of the Palestinian people and to a dignified life based on basic human rights, and Trump has proposed it only to save the Zionist regime.

