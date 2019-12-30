Iraqi president highlights reinforcing ties with Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi, President Salih said promoting bilateral relations should be in all fields and in line with fulfilling Iran-Iraq common interests.

He also stressed the importance of supporting stability and respecting the sovereignty of Iraq for conducting reforms without foreign interventions.

The existence of stable and independent Iraq is the main pillar for establishing security, regional understanding, and international convergence to serve coexistence and peace among regional nations based on mutual interests, Salih reiterated.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish