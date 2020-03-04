Iranian and Swiss FMs examine ways to deal with coronavirus

Ignazio Cassis the head of the Federal Department of Switzerland's Foreign Affairs and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif this afternoon (Wednesday), in a telephone conversation about the latest state of coronavirus outbreaks in the world, discussed Iran's actions and collective ways to combat the virus.

Reportedly the total number of Iranians with coronavirus infection has reached 2,922 and some 92 people have died and 552 others have recovered so far.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that Iran will handle the coronavirus crisis at the earliest.

Addressing the cabinet session in the capital city of Tehran, Rouhani added that Iran will resolve the crisis with the help of its healthcare professionals.

He went on to say that the country will solve the problem with reliance on firm determination and cooperation of its people as soon as possible.

He also expressed the hope that the problem to be removed leaving least damage.

