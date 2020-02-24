Iran lambastes US' sanctions on medicine

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis met with Ali Baqeri Kani, Deputy Chief of the Judiciary and Secretary-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Human Rights Headquarters, to discuss ways to improve the situation of Iranian detainees in the United States.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, Baqeri criticized the inhumane treatment of Americans with the detained Iranian calling for an end to US hostage-taking policy and stated that Iran is bound to pursue Iranians' problems everywhere in the world.

The secretary-general of human rights pointed to the inhumane policy of sanctioning drugs in some countries by showing images of innocent children with butterfly disease to Swiss FM.

At the meeting, the Swiss foreign minister, referring to the need to provide medical facilities to patients, said that access to medicine is a right of everyone and its prevention should not go unpunished even during wartime.

