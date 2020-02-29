Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 29

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader hails Iran’s medical staff for battling coronavirus

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei lauded on Thursday “invaluable” efforts being made by Iran’s Health Ministry to fight a coronavirus outbreak.

- Private firms to offer 110,000 KWh of electricity at IRENEX

Iranian private power suppliers will offer 110,000 kilowatt hours (KWh) of electricity at Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) on Saturday.

- Iran: US sanctions impede progress of Swiss humanitarian channel

Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that the effectiveness of the Swiss humanitarian channel cannot be judged while the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic continue to threaten Iranians’ lives.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- West scrambles to prevent rout of terrorists in Syria

Russia on Friday said it was sending two warships armed with cruise missiles to waters off the Syrian coast and blamed Ankara for the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria’s Idlib region the previous day.

- Trump’s Middle East plan akin to apartheid

Fifty former European prime ministers and foreign ministers have condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East so-called "peace plan” in an open letter, saying it would create an apartheid-like situation in occupied Palestinian territory.

- Six AFC Champions League games postponed

Six matches in the Asian Champions League were confirmed as having been postponed by the AFC.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Shekarestan” returns in Noruz with coronavirus concern

Masud Safavi, the producer of the popular Iranian animated series “Shekarestan”, has said that a selection of 15 episodes of the series will be dedicated to the new virus epidemic.

- FIFA orders FFIRI to postpone elections

FIFA has sent a letter to the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) emphasizing that the FFIRI General Assembly, scheduled for 15 March 2020, to hold the FFIRI elections, should be postponed.

- Leader expresses gratitude to medical staff fighting Coronavirus

The Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei hailed the efforts and services of the Iranian health ministry, doctors, nurses and medical staff in combat to beat the outbreak of coronavirus.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Need for continuing efforts to pass FATF laws

The government needs to continue efforts to pass the laws related to the standards of the Financial Action Task Force after the global watchdog placed Iran on its blacklist, an expert said.

- Tehran water crisis: More rains but no solace

Higher precipitation in recent days has not defused Tehran’s water crisis that continues to worsen, head of the Base Studies Department in the provincial water company said.

- Iran’s trade landscape in next fiscal year

Iran’s foreign trade is struggling to cope with political and economic challenges, as well as the deteriorating economic situation caused by US sanctions, special commercial circumstances and mounting operating costs, to drive down overall spending.

