Gov’t spox: Countering coronavirus spread among gov't top priorities

Addressing the Monday press conference through video conference, Rabiei said since the first positive test was reported in Iran, the Iranian government clearly and without no consideration reported the related news.

"We not only try to pass this big disaster but also to promote the level of health in the country after the crisis.

Like Sars and HIV, coronavirus is also an international threat, he said adding that Iran has been among the most transparent countries in this regard.

He noted that Iranian government will not let sanctions, terrorism and coronavirus affect people’s life.

In response to a question regarding international assistance to fight coronavirus, he said we will not reject any suggestion in this regard.

The United States has not been honest and it is better give practical offers instead of humiliating Iranian nation and conducting psychological operation against Iranians, he said.

Describing US’ behavior in dealing with Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA), Rabiei advised them to let money be transferred.

The aim of the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) is to ensure that exporters and trading companies in the food, pharmaceutical and medical sectors based in Switzerland have a secure payment channel with a Swiss bank through which payments for their exports to Iran are guaranteed. In this way, Switzerland is helping to supply the Iranian population with agricultural commodities, food, medicines, and medical equipment which is inline with Switzerland’s humanitarian tradition.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish