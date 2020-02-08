Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 8

** IRAN DAILY

- US plans to renew sanctions waiver on Iraq’s imports of Iranian gas, power

The United States plans to renew a waiver allowing Iraq to import natural gas and electricity from Iran without risking sanctions, US and Iraqi officials said.

- Official: Coronavirus negative impacts on Iran too little

The susceptibility of Iran’s economy to the negative consequences of the coronavirus epidemic has reached a minimum as the reimposition of US unilateral sanctions has decreased the country’s share of the global economic cycle, said an Iranian trade official.

- Iran says ready to mediate between Syria, Turkey over Idlib crisis

Iranian ambassador to the United Nations said on Thursday that his country as one of the guarantors of the Astana process is ready to do its best to settle the conflicts between Turkey and Syria in Idlib Province in northwestern Syria.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Zionist regime’s new sedition in Syria fails

A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers allegedly from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday to avoid coming under fire from Syrian air defenses, Russia said on Friday.

- Trump’s Mideast plan sparks Zionist-Palestinian tension

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East so-called peace plan has sparked a growing tension between Zionists and Palestinians in the past few days.

- Dragan Skocic named Iran National Football Team coach

Dragan Skocic has been officially appointed as Team Melli’s new head coach, following the departure of Mark Wilmots.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran can disable U.S. RQ-4 drone from remote distance: commander

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force announced on Thursday that his country enjoys the technology to turn the U.S. modern large-size U.S. RQ-4 drone inefficient even while the aircraft is flying thousands of kilometers away from Iran's borders.

- Director Behruz Shoeibi says country’s ailing economy inspired “Day of Chaos”

Director Behruz Shoeibi has said that Iran’s ailing economy over the past few years inspired his latest movie “Day of Chaos”.

- Dragan Skocic: Iran is biggest challenge of my career

Dragan Skocic says that to coach Iran national football team is the biggest challenge in his career.

**FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- CBI chief downplays Swiss payment mechanism

The Central Bank of Iran has made available $4 billion in foreign currency to importers of medicine and medical equipment in the last ten months.

- Bank Melli lends $7 billion in 10 months

Bank Melli Iran, the biggest state-owned lender, gave 952 trillion rials ($7.1 billion) in loans over ten months since the beginning of current fiscal year that ends in March.

- Utility struggles to cut non-revenue water

It is estimated that 600 million cubic meters of water is wasted in the country every year. From this colossal malfunction the loss of 153 mcm (non-revenue water) cannot be avoided, head of the customer department at the National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company (Abfa) said.

