Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 8

Tehran, Feb 8, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Saturday:

** IRAN DAILY

- US plans to renew sanctions waiver on Iraq’s imports of Iranian gas, power

  The United States plans to renew a waiver allowing Iraq to import natural gas and electricity from Iran without risking sanctions, US and       Iraqi officials said.

- Official: Coronavirus negative impacts on Iran too little

  The susceptibility of Iran’s economy to the negative consequences of the coronavirus epidemic has reached a minimum as the     reimposition of US unilateral sanctions has decreased the country’s share of the global economic cycle, said an Iranian trade official.

- Iran says ready to mediate between Syria, Turkey over Idlib crisis

  Iranian ambassador to the United Nations said on Thursday that his country as one of the guarantors of the Astana process is ready to do    its best to settle the conflicts between Turkey and Syria in Idlib Province in northwestern Syria.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Zionist regime’s new sedition in Syria fails

 A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers allegedly from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled   Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday to avoid coming under fire from Syrian air defenses, Russia said on Friday.

- Trump’s Mideast plan sparks Zionist-Palestinian tension

  US President Donald Trump’s Middle East so-called peace plan has sparked a growing tension between Zionists and Palestinians in the     past few days.

- Dragan Skocic named Iran National Football Team coach

  Dragan Skocic has been officially appointed as Team Melli’s new head coach, following the departure of Mark Wilmots.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran can disable U.S. RQ-4 drone from remote distance: commander

  The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force announced on Thursday that his country enjoys the technology     to turn the U.S. modern large-size U.S. RQ-4 drone inefficient even while the aircraft is flying thousands of kilometers away from Iran's     borders.

- Director Behruz Shoeibi says country’s ailing economy inspired “Day of Chaos”

  Director Behruz Shoeibi has said that Iran’s ailing economy over the past few years inspired his latest movie “Day of Chaos”.

- Dragan Skocic: Iran is biggest challenge of my career

  Dragan Skocic says that to coach Iran national football team is the biggest challenge in his career.

**FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- CBI chief downplays Swiss payment mechanism

  The Central Bank of Iran has made available $4 billion in foreign currency to importers of medicine and medical equipment in the last ten     months.

- Bank Melli lends $7 billion in 10 months

  Bank Melli Iran, the biggest state-owned lender, gave  952 trillion rials ($7.1 billion) in loans over ten months since the beginning of current    fiscal year that ends in March. 

- Utility struggles to cut non-revenue water

  It is estimated that 600 million cubic meters of water is wasted in the country every year. From this colossal malfunction the loss of 153     mcm (non-revenue water) cannot be avoided, head of the customer department at the National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company (Abfa) said.

