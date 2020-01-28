Foreign critics welcome Yalda in Sundance Film Festival

Yalda film by Massoud Bakhshi displays the story of a 26 years old woman who’s been sentenced to death for having murdered her rich 65 years old husband. She is invited to the most popular live TV reality show in Iran to be possibly forgiven by the only daughter of the victim who has got the retribution right. A similar show really exists and inspired me to tell the whole story on the stage and in the backstage of the live show.

The story narrates the struggle of the female characters against a patriarchal system. It is also a film about revenge.

Critical screenwriter Ellen Hunter wrote in a critique of the film: The format of the television program provided a compact framework for the film, and the director's guaranteed skill created a melodramatic and comprehensible melody that plays death and life to the heart of the story.

Critic Ian Thomas Melon wrote: "Yalda is a powerful film that shakes the human heart from within a modern lens. Although the entire film is only a one-night stand, the director has a full story in the narrative and the audience is well aware of all that has happened.

Every winter in Utah, the Sundance Film Festival becomes the ultimate gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives.

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival will take place from January 23 to February 2, 2020.

