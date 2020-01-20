Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 20

** IRAN DAILY

- Germany blasts US over Iran strategy

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas criticized US President Donald Trump on Sunday for his policy of maximum pressure against Iran.

- MERC researchers produce hybrid nano fuel

Researchers at Iran’s Materials and Energy Research Center (MERC) for the first time in the country developed a new method to decrease fuel consumption at refineries and power plants.

- Iran says Zafar satellites ready for launch

Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said Sunday that two newly built satellites have passed prelaunch tests and will be transported to the nation’s space center for launch.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Jordan Parl’t pushes ban on gas imports from Zionist regime

Jordan’s parliament has approved a draft law to ban imports of Zionist regime’s gas to the country just days after they started under a multibillion-dollar deal struck in 2016 which is opposed by much of the population.

- Iranian Boxers Win Three Medals at Ahmet Comert Tournament

Iranian boxers claimed three silver medals at the International Elite Ahmet Comert Boxing Tournament.

- Iran’s ‘Wild Jonquils’ participates in Third Eye Asian Festival

The 18th edition of the Third Eye Asian Film Festival in India has scheduled to screen ‘Wild Jonquils’ from Iran.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Overseas musicians performing at Tehran Southern Nights festival

A group of musicians from France, Austria, the Netherlands and Egypt has joined musicians from southern Iran in Tehran to perform during a three-day festival named “Southern Nights”.

- Iranian fans launch furious Instagram rant at AFC

Tens of thousands of Iranian football fans have launched a bizarre rant at Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Instagram account after the confederation said that the Iranian teams cannot host their matches in AFC Champions League.

- MPs call for a decision on British ambassador

200 parliamentarians out of the 290-seat parliament issued a statement on Sunday calling for a decision about British Ambassador Rob Macaire, who was arrested briefly by police during an authorized demonstration in central Tehran on January 11.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran Customs starts implementing AML rules

Iran Customs Administration has required all its offices to follow anti-money laundering regulations approved by the government last October.

- Tehran may review cooperation with IAEA over European moves

The parliament speaker warned of repercussions for Tehran’s cooperation with the UN nuclear agency, if European states that have launched the 2015 nuclear deal’s dispute resolution mechanism act “unfairly” against Iran.

- Taming inflation is a top priority

Having accomplished one goal of bringing a semblance of stability to currency market, the Central Bank of Iran will now concentrate on controlling inflation, the governor said.

