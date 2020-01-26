Iranian feature ‘Untimely’ wins awards in Japanese film event

‘Untimely’ gained a hat-trick of best film, best director and best cinematography awards in the category ‘feature film’ of the celebration.

The movie had previously won the best feature film and best editing awards of Asian Cinematography Awards in October 2019.

The feature was also praised by the audience and critics in the ‘Festival of Films from Iran’ in both Boston and Houston Museums of Fine Arts. It has also been nominated in the New Mexico Santa Fe Film Festival.

‘Untimely’ narrates the story of Hamin, a young private doing his military service in a watchtower on the borderline of Iran and Pakistan. Impatient for a day off to attend his sister’s wedding ceremony, he gets into a fight with his commander.

