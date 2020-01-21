Three Iranian films to compete at Kolkata Children's Festival

“21 Days Later” directed by Mohammad Reza Kheradmandan along with the short film "The Time of Pomegranate Smile" directed by Rahbar Qanbari and “Mr. Deer”, a short animated film, directed by Mojtaba Mousavi, will be screened at the 9th Kolkata Children's Film Festival in India.

The festival is sponsored by the “Shishu Kishore Akademi” that focuses on nurturing and showcasing young talents and motivating creativity among children and adolescents in the creative arts, while also promoting the transfer of human values.

The 9th edition of the Kolkata International Children's Film Festival is underway in Kolkata, India on January 19-22.

