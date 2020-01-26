Iranian cinema industry preparing to host 38th Fajr Film Festival

The 38th Fajr Film Festival will include different competitive and non-competitive categories with dozens of Iranian movies to be featured.

The organizers of the festival have said that this edition of the event won’t have an inauguration ceremony since the cost has been allocated to the victims of massive floods in southeastern areas of Iran earlier this month.

About 500 villages and 14 towns and cities in Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman and Hormozgan provinces in Iran are fighting the problems caused by a massive flood that started since January 9.

The International section of Fajr festival – 38th Fajr International Film Festival – will also begin on 16th April this year and last until 24th April.

The international festival will include international competition, Eastern Vista (Films from Asian and Islamic Countries), Festival of Festivals and Docs in Focus categories.

