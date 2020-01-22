Cost of Fajr festival opening ceremony to be given to flood-stricken areas

Speaking to IRNA, Hossein Mesgarani said the secretariat of the Festival is to help provide the flood-stricken with the items people need and that the inaugural ceremony will not be held this year.

About 500 villages and 14 towns and cities are fighting the problems caused by a massive flood that started since January 9.

Mesgarani said that the items will be handed over to the Red Crescent Society of the province to be distributed among the flood-hit people.

The 38th Fajr International Film Festival will be held on16-24 April, 2020.

