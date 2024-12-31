US-UK attacks on Yemen nothing but aggression: Russia

Vasily Nebenzia, Russia's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations also rejected anti-Yemen claims of the US and its allies and their attacks on the Arab country at a Security Council meeting convened at the insistence of Israel to discuss "“Threat to International Peace and Security” on Monday local time.

“The US attacks on Yemen do not mean self-defense as these attacks were "clearly disproportionate," he underscored.

The representative of the Russian Federation urged those present at the meeting to consider the broader context, in which “many hotspots of tension are today provoked by the actions of Israel against Palestinians”.

While the launch of a missile towards Israel on the night of 19-20 December “without a doubt deserves our condemnation”, he stressed that so, too, does the reaction of the Israeli military with the involvement of the United States Navy and “the entire self-proclaimed Anglo-Saxon coalition in the Red Sea”.

The US-UK coalition’s actions “are nothing but another military aggression being waged by the collective West against a sovereign state”.

Meanwhile, the Chinese representative to the UNSC said that the Council faced with “ceaseless waves of instability in the Middle East” and must learn from experience, strive for consensus, act effectively and “find integrated, comprehensive solutions to the Middle East issue in the new year”

“Only when the Palestinian question is completely resolved can there be true peace and stability in the Middle East”, he added.

The reactions came after the American and British representatives at the UNSC, reiterated their countries’ full and unflinching support for the Zionist regime and accused Yemen of targeting Israeli positions with the backing of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The American diplomat claimed: "Given the continued attacks by the Houthis, the United States reiterates its call for the Council to consider further measures to respond to the growing threats from the Houthis and to hold Iran accountable."

Regional resistance groups, including Yemeni forces, have launched missile and drone attacks on the targets of the Zionist regime since the beginning of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In support of the Palestinian people, the Yemeni army has also targeted Israeli ships or ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and says that its operation will continue until the Zionist regime stops its bloodshed and siege in Gaza.

