According to Shahab news agency, Zohar Balti, the former head of Mossad, admitted in a statement that Israel alone is not capable of confronting the Yemeni forces.

"Hitting the infrastructure in Yemen in the absence of intelligence will not work," he added.

In this regard, the Zionist media quoted Zionist officials, and reported that Tel Aviv should form a local Yemeni coalition to deal with the threat of the Houthis (Yemen's Ansarullah).

2050