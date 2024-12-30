Iran dismisses baseless allegations about Red Sea interference

In identical letters to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council on Monday local time, Iravani wrote that Iran's position on Yemen has always been firm and stable and that since the beginning of the crisis in the Arab country in 2015, Iran has supported a political solution to resolve the conflict and called for a comprehensive ceasefire, inclusive dialogue, and a peaceful process that respects Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Regarding the situation in the Red Sea, the envoy said that Iran once again emphasizes its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of international maritime lanes and said: the baseless accusations made by the Zionist representative, which is supported by its closest ally, the United States, are a clear attempt to shift responsibility from their illegal actions and destructive activities against Iran.

It is the hostile Zionist regime, not Iran, which has always pursued a policy of provocation and destabilizing activities and is considered a serious threat to peace and security in the region and beyond, the Iranian envoy said, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic, as a responsible UN member, has always adhered to its obligations under international law and the UN Charter.

The full text of Amir Saeed Iravani’s letter to Antonio Guterres and Linda Thomas-Greenfield regarding the allegations made at the Council’s meeting is as follows:

Excellency,

I am writing to address the unfounded and politically motivated accusations made by representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom, orchestrated by the representative of the Israeli regime, against the Islamic Republic of Iran during the open briefing of the UN Security Council held today, 30 December 2024, under the agenda item “Threat to International Peace and Security” (9829th meeting). While categorically rejecting all unfounded allegations against my Country in this meeting, I wish to reiterate the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran as follows:

1. The unsubstantiated allegations made by the representative of the Israeli regime and supported by its closest ally, the United States, are an obvious attempt to scapegoat Iran to justify their own illegal actions and malicious activities in the region. It is not Iran but the belligerent regime of Israel that has relentlessly pursued a policy of provocation and destabilizing activities, which poses a grave threat to peace and security in the region and beyond.

2. As a responsible member of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always adhered to its obligations under international law and the United Nations Charter and has not been involved in any activity inconsistent with the relevant Security Council resolutions. Therefore, Iran categorically denies any violation of arms embargoes or any involvement in fueling the conflict in Yemen or elsewhere.

3. The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns Israel’s acts of aggression against Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, particularly its attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure, including Sana’a airport and Hodeidah port, which are critical for humanitarian aid delivery to the Yemeni people in need of life-saving assistance. These illegal actions, carried out with the direct backing and complicity of the United States and the United Kingdom, constitute egregious violations of the UN Charter and international law, including international humanitarian law. Such criminal actions not only jeopardize international peace and security but also deteriorate Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

4. It is both deeply troubling and highly ironic that the United States and the United Kingdom, instead of upholding their responsibilities as permanent members of the Security Council to maintain international peace and security, persist in providing political cover and military support for Israel’s reckless actions and violations while fabricating baseless accusations against Iran. This blatant complicity has emboldened Israel to act with impunity, fueling regional conflicts and undermining any prospects for lasting peace in Yemen under UN leadership.

5. Iran’s position on Yemen has been consistent and unwavering. From the very onset of the crisis in 2015, we have supported a political resolution to the conflict and called for a comprehensive ceasefire, inclusive dialogue, and a peaceful process that respects Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Regarding the situation in the Red Sea, Iran reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of international shipping lanes. Accusations of Iranian interference in the Red Sea are baseless fabrications designed to inflame tensions and serve as a pretext for further destabilization of the region by the United States and its allies.

6. The Security Council must not be swayed by Israel’s propaganda, which seeks to divert attention from the ongoing atrocities and ethnic cleansing by this apartheid regime in Gaza. Instead, the Security Council must confront the root causes of instability in the region, foremost among them Israel’s illegal occupation, aggression, systematic and widespread violations of international law, and blatant disregard for this Council’s resolutions. Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza, its refusal to adhere to the ceasefire with Lebanon, and its relentless aggression and territorial expansion, including its recent occupation of over 500 square kilometers of Syrian territory and ongoing illegal occupation of the Syrian Golan, pose an existential threat to regional and international peace and security.

7. The Security Council must live up to its responsibility under the UN Charter and act decisively to hold the occupying regime of Israel and its enablers accountable for these grave violations of international law. Failure to do so will only erode trust in the United Nations and its ability to fulfill its mandate to maintain international peace and security. This failure only undermines the very foundations of this organization and emboldens Israel to act with impunity, perpetuating cycles of violence and instability across the region.

I would be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Thanking you

4399