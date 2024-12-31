‘Yemeni missiles to continue to rain down on Zionist targets’

The concerns of the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council about famine, hunger and the siege of Yemen and Gaza must lead to practical action and be crystallized in a clear condemnation of the aggressors, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi said in a message posted on his X social network according to IRNA’s Tuesday morning report.

He added: "We emphasize that respect for international law begins with the implementation of Security Council resolutions on Palestine."

Al-Houthi also called on the UN Security Council to condemn American terrorism as well as the terror and crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

The UN action must be taken based on the solid documents and evidence that South Africa has presented to the International Court of Justice, he said, adding that by this way, lasting peace and stability is possible that benefits all nations in the region.

His remarks followed an emergency Security Council meeting on Monday evening to address the attacks by Yemen's Ansarullah on Israeli positions in the occupied territories.

The Israeli Foreign Minister had previously said that he had tasked the regime's diplomatic missions in Europe with trying to put the name of the Ansarullah movement on the list of terrorist organizations.

The UNSC was called after the Zionist regime and its main backers, the US and the UK, failed to restrict Yemen’s anti-Zionist operation despite repeated attacks on the Arab country.

Over the past year, the Yemeni army, in support of the resistance of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and within the framework of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, has targeted several Zionist ships or ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, as well as carried out dozens of drone and missile attacks on the positions of the Zionist regime.

