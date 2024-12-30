Hezbollah: Israel will not have free rein in Lebanon

Hassan Fadlallah stated on Monday that the group's approach to defending Lebanon remains resolute.

“The outcome of entrusting the south to UNIFIL and official institutions to fulfill their responsibilities is now clear,” Fadlallah said, according to SAMA news agency.

Hezbollah, he stressed, remains committed to the ceasefire agreement, but will not tolerate a prolonged situation where Israel undermines Lebanon's sovereignty.

The enemy cannot achieve in peacetime what it failed to accomplish in war, he declared, referencing the sacrifices made by Hezbollah fighters to thwart Israeli occupation.

Fadlallah also responded to demands from domestic and international actors urging Hezbollah to rely on state and international mechanisms, reminding them that they only have a 60-day time to prove their claims in practice.

The remarks followed a report in the Israeli daily Israel Hayom, which suggested that Israel is contemplating keeping military forces stationed in parts of southern Lebanon even after the 60-day timeline stipulated in the agreement expires.

