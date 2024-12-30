Dec 30, 2024, 11:47 PM
No change in Iran's nuclear doctrine: Official

Tehran, IRNA - Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said that according to the opinion of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that there has been no change in the nuclear doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On a trip to Tehran, Seyyed Badr Al-Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, met and talked with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

Referring to the long history of relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed bilateral issues and regional developments and focused on increasing the level of relations in various fields, including the political, security, and economic fields, and promoting transit projects between the two countries.

